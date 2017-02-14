Vaping Will Be On Par With Tobacco Use, If Bill Becomes Law

Published February 14, 2017

The use of e-cigarettes, or “vaping”, will be the same as smoking tobacco in the eyes of the law, if a bill from the Minister of Health is passed.

As it stands now, there is no legislation in Iceland regarding where one may vape, nor are there any regulations regarding e-liquid, the active substance that is inhaled by those who vape. RÚV reports that a new bill from Minister of Health Óttarr Proppé intends to change that.

The bill, which is only in draft form at the moment, would if passed treat vaping in public the same as smoking, i.e., it would be banned in bars, restaurants, cafés and public institutions. It would also be banned in the workplace and in schools (a step some schools have already taken).

In addition, the sale of e-cigarettes and their related accessories would be illegal for those under the age of 18. Further, the strength of e-liquid will be limited to 20mg per millilitre, with the bottles themselves limited to no more than 10mL. Currently, you can find e-liquid as strong as 32mg, if you know where to look.

Those who wish to sell e-cigarettes and related accessories will have to file a request with the Consumer Agency six months prior to selling anything, and keep the agency updated on any changes to their inventory in this category.

The Ministry of Welfare has asked for a copy of this bill for review. When and whether it passes still remains to be seen.

