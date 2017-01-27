Icelandic Hot Dogs Available Soon In America

Icelandic Hot Dogs Available Soon In America

Sláturfélag Suðurlands (SS), the company behind Iceland’s famous hot dogs, intend to expand their factory in order to make hot dogs intended for the American market.

“We’re aiming to get a full permit for the American market, which will then make us the only ones to have a permit to export the one true SS hot dog to the United States,” SS director Steinþór Skúlason told RÚV. “I think I have some 200 hundred requests from the US to be able to buy SS hot dogs which we haven’t been able to fulfill, but we are aiming to be able to do so.”

Icelandic hot dogs have enjoyed considerable praise from food connoisseurs, with NY Daily News food critic Blakely Terttenero describing them as “mouthwatering lamb, pork, and beef hot dog sinfully smothered in ketchup, sweet mustard, remoulade, crispy fried onions and raw onions.”

“The hot dog itself has a slight game flavor from the lamb, with the perfect amount of fattiness from the pork and richness from the beef,” Blakely continued. “It was the perfect combination of meats to be topped with the most delicious sauce and crunchy fried onions.”

No word yet on when, exactly, SS hot dogs will hit American shelves.

