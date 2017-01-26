Sperm Whale Beaches In North Iceland

Sperm Whale Beaches In North Iceland

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Valdimar Halldórsson

Published January 26, 2017

The Húsavík Whale Museum shared an incredible discovery last Tuesday.

Iceland is known for its plethora of whales, drawing hundreds of thousands of tourists every year who hope to catch a glimpse of them. Sometimes, though, the whales come to you.

Whales beaching themselves is not an uncommon phenomenon in Iceland. In fact, the Icelandic word for a beached whale, hvalreki, is used in common parlance the same way the English use “windfall”. This becomes more evident in the various ways beached whales have been used in the recent past in Iceland.

For example, in 2014, the Penis Museum put in a request for the penis of a beached sperm whale which has washed up in the Westfjords.

In 2013, a group of pilot whales beached themselves in Snæfellsnes, prompting many locals to descend upon them and butcher them for their meat. The act was not only dangerous, on account of the high levels of mercury in pilot whale meat, but it was suspected that some of the whales might have even been butchered alive.

In 2012, the jawbone of a beached sperm whale was poached for its ivory, which can fetch a hefty price on the black market. The perpetrators were never apprehended.

Latest

News
City Counseling Services For Immigrants Ends

City Counseling Services For Immigrants Ends

by

From the beginning of this year, Reykjavík counseling services for immigrants have been ended. In an statement from last December,

News
Iceland Became More Corrupt In 2016

Iceland Became More Corrupt In 2016

by

Iceland lost a little credibility in 2016, and has become the most corrupt of the Nordic countries, according to the

News
Charity Cancels “Furs For The Poor” Giveaway

Charity Cancels “Furs For The Poor” Giveaway

by

A much-criticised effort, initiated by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), to hand out fur coats to Iceland’s

News
Game Of Thrones Breaking Icelandic Environmental Regulations

Game Of Thrones Breaking Icelandic Environmental Regulations

by

Minutes ago, national radio news service RÚV announced that the filming crew shooting the popular fantasy TV series Game of

News
Satisfaction With President Reaches Record High

Satisfaction With President Reaches Record High

by

Nearly 82% of Icelanders are pleased with the job President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson has been doing, according to a new

News
21 Syrian Refugees Arrive In Iceland

21 Syrian Refugees Arrive In Iceland

by

Iceland welcomed more Syrian refugees yesterday, and they will be settled in two South Iceland towns. Vísir reports that seven

Show Me More!