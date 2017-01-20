Asylum Applications Triple Between The Years

Over 1,100 applications for asylum were submitted in 2016; about three times more than the year previous. Most of these applications came from people from Macedonia and Albania, but the average processing time shortened between the years.

RÚV reports that in all, 1,132 applications for asylum were submitted to the Directorate of Immigration (UTL) in 2016, hailing from 56 countries. In 2015, the number of asylum applications was only 354.

One particular fact that stands out is that two nationalities – Macedonians and Albanians – comprised the majority of asylum applications, at 468 and 231 applications each, respectively, and made up about 60% of all asylum applications. As such, UTL last November issued a special notice to asylum seekers from these countries.

Where other nationalities are concerned, 73 asylum applications came from Iraqis; 42 from Georgians; and 37 from Syrians. In all, most asylum applications came from adult men, although 18 asylum applications were from children unaccompanied by a parent or guardian.

A conclusion was reached in 977 of these applications. 548 applications were opened for consideration, while 270 applications were rejected based on either the Dublin Regulation or because the applicant had received asylum in other country before coming to Iceland, and 159 voluntarily withdrew their applications.

The average processing time of all these applications was 80 days.