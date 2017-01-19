Faroese Conservatives Want To Host Trump-Putin Summit

A conservative opposition party in the Faroese parliament believes their country would be the ideal hosts for a possible summit between US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin.

Vísir reports that both MPs for the conservative opposition Centre Party, Jenis av Rana and Bill Justinussen, put forward a formal proposal in parliament that the Faroe Islands host such a summit, citing recent (and possibly unfounded) rumours that the two may be planning on holding their summit in Iceland.

“The Faroe Islands are one of few countries in the world which has maintained peace with both of these world powers,” the MPs reason in part. “The geographical location of the Faroe Islands also makes it a preferable location.” Here, the two are likely referring to the fact that the Faroese have opted to not take part in the EU-wide trade embargo against Russia, unlike Iceland.

However, there are some logistical problems with this idea. As savvy commenters on Faroese news media sites have pointed out, any summit held in the Faroe Islands would technically be considered to be held in Denmark, on account of the islands being under the Danish crown. In addition, it is doubtful that the modest airstrip of the Faroe Islands would be able to accommodate the massive Boeing 747 which is Air Force One, and many Faroese fear the two leaders could end up trapped on the islands due to poor weather.

When and where Trump and Putin will hold their summit still remains to be seen.

