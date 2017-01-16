Tourist Information Centre Opens in City Hall

Tourist Information Centre Opens in City Hall

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
BEB

Published January 16, 2017

The Reykjavík Tourist Information Centre has opened at City Hall today, moving from its previous location at Aðalstræti 2.

In a statement to the press, city officials point out that some 475,000 tourists visited the Information Centre last year, marking a 28% increase from the year before. It is believed that the new location will prove a boon to the area.

“I am truly pleased to open the Tourist Information Centre in City Hall, which is one of the most recognisable landmarks in the city and one of the places that tourists visit during their stay,” Áshildur Bragadóttir, director of Visit Reykjavík, said in the statement. “This beautiful building is in the heart of central Reykjavík, and the new location of the Information Centre is sure to be an added stimulus to the surrounding area. There are exciting times ahead in tourism and I am looking forward to addressing them in collaboration with the company Guide to Iceland.”

Reykjavík City Hall is located next to Tjörnin pond in downtown Reykjavík, and the Tourist Information Centre is open from 8:00 to 20:00, every day except Christmas Day.

“The Information Centre provides impartial, reliable information,” the statement adds in part. “In addition, the priority in bookings and sales is to managing distribution of tourists, their safety during their travels in Iceland and responsible tourism. There is also an emphasis on promoting culture and arts to tourists, and their access to events is facilitated through a centralised ticket sales system.”

Latest

News
National Church Continues To Shrink In Membership

National Church Continues To Shrink In Membership

by

New figures from the National Registry show that Iceland’s national church is still losing more members than it is gaining,

News
“Warm Beach” To Open In East Iceland

“Warm Beach” To Open In East Iceland

by

In just a couple years’ time, Nauthólsvík will no longer be the only warm-water beach in Iceland. RÚV reports that

News
Search For Missing Woman Yields Disturbing Clues

Search For Missing Woman Yields Disturbing Clues

by

Surveillance footage recovered from Laugavegur on the night Birna Brjáns­dótt­ir disappeared, in addition to police finding what might be her

News
Topless Bather Elicits Both Criticism And Praise

Topless Bather Elicits Both Criticism And Praise

by

There is no law that bans topless bathing in Reykjavík area pools. This fact was recently brought forward in the

News
Search Continues For Missing Woman

Search Continues For Missing Woman

by

Family members and police are stepping up efforts to find Birna Brjáns­dótt­ir (seen above), who went missing last Saturday. Capital

News
The Saga of Hrómundur Gripsson

The Saga of Hrómundur Gripsson

by

I’m gonna skip all the “son of blahblahblahson” bullshit and get straight to the juicy man-meat of this Saga. Okay?

Show Me More!