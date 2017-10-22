Life In Pictures: Katrín Jakobsdóttir

As she prepares for the upcoming elections, the chair of the Leftist-Green party Katrín Jakobsdóttir has barely any time to breathe.

Juggling her personal life and a workplace that requires constant attention, Katrín hops from meeting to meeting, taking care of her election campaign, attending conferences, answering a million phone callls and trying to find time to spend with her family.

It’s not easy being Katrín. While she has a tenacious spirit, she is not immune to the difficulties of life. However, she pushes through them with coherence and kindness.

Soon enough she might become Iceland’s next Prime Minister. With enough energy to power an entire city, she might just be up to the challenge.