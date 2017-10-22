Life In Pictures: Katrín Jakobsdóttir

Alice Demurtas
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published October 22, 2017

As she prepares for the upcoming elections, the chair of the Leftist-Green party Katrín Jakobsdóttir has barely any time to breathe.

Juggling her personal life and a workplace that requires constant attention, Katrín hops from meeting to meeting, taking care of her election campaign, attending conferences, answering a million phone callls and trying to find time to spend with her family.

It’s not easy being Katrín. While she has a tenacious spirit, she is not immune to the difficulties of life. However, she pushes through them with coherence and kindness.

Soon enough she might become Iceland’s next Prime Minister. With enough energy to power an entire city, she might just be up to the challenge.

 

Every day begins the same way...
...walking to work with friend is a pleasure in the crisp morning air.
A stop for one more sms, before first meeting.
It's election time, so the election office is crucial in order to to talk strategy.
Being up to date with the latest independent news.
At Katrín's own office.
Most of the time Katrín is connected to her phone.
"The revolution is just beginning"
Now it's time to think...
Makeup...
...and valuable remarks before leaving the office.
Katrín's schedule is packed...
...a conference at the children's hospital is up next.
Katrín must have never heard of performance anxiety...
Well... there is a time to breathe and smile too...
...and photo with friends.
Keeping it real for the cameras...
...Katrín films a TV ad for her campaign.
With the manager of her election campaign, Lísa, share a moment of hilarity.
A cup of coffee to release the tension doesn't hurt.
With another day of work behind her, Katrín walks down to the beach to spend time with her youngest son...
