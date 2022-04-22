From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: LÓN, Ári Arelíus, Between Mountains & Jónas Sig

Photo by Lón

It’s officially summer now, and while the weather might still be decidedly cool, The Reykjavík Grapevine have got the hottest new tracks for your listening pleasure. See what we did there? Wordplay, we’re all about it.

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

​​LÓN – “Drifting”

“Drifting” is the third single from LÓN ahead of their upcoming album which will be released on May 15th. The trio, fronted by singer Valdimar Guðmundsson, are all old hats of the Icelandic music scene, but are generally associated with a rockier vibe. LÓN, on the other hand, seem to be reaching for a chilled Americana vibe. In that vein, “Drifting” is a gentle meditation, rich with harmonies and presenting a well crafted, layered sound. LÓN was a lockdown project and the musicality of their output reflects that; there is a sense of slowing down, focussing on quality over quantity, and indulging in nostalgia. JG

Ári Arelíus – “Sól”

Whimsical and mischievous tunes pour out of Ari Árelíus’ newly released single, “Sól”. Slightly distorted guitar solos give us rock vibes, but his background in Jazz shines through here, and in a very exciting way. Several instruments create unlikely ‘friendships’, skillfully coordinated by Ari, creating a playful, dynamic and upbeat musical journey. I dare you to listen to “Sól” on one of those difficult mornings, as you grumpily clutch your caffeine, and I guarantee you’ll be energised and vibing along in no time. AP

Between Mountains & Jónas Sig – “Það er á vorin” “Það er á vorin”, or ‘It’s spring’ gives us hope that the spring has indeed come, even though the single was released on the first day of the Icelandic summer. The collaboration of Between Mountains and Jónas Sig is a true musing of a spring that always comes after a long winter. This is the first song of Between Mountains in Icelandic, and, interestingly, the lyrics were written by the artist’s grandmother 40 years ago. The single’s cover art is a beautiful watercolour by Erin Diane Kelly. IZ