From Iceland — The Grapevine Playlist: CYBER, Benni Hemm Hemm, IDA IDK, Hjaltalín

Desperately need to to stop revisiting your 2014 playlist of “indie bangers”? Enter the Reykjavik Grapevine! We’re here to save the day with a selection of the best new tracks Iceland has to offer.

CYBER – “starry night”

Here is an electronic jam that is endlessly cool. The bass line runs effortlessly through the song, while having that essential quality of tying the whole song together. Then CYBER orders “Three shots of tequila” in the middle of the song, and shit gets real.



Krummi – “Vetrarsól”

Svala’s brother sheds his heavy metal persona to dive into a country song about the winter sun. The persistent banjo is surprisingly nice in a minor key and Krummi’s voice is smooth and easy to listen to.





Benni Hemm Hemm – “Say Anything”

This song feels like something from a distant, simpler past. Its beguiling, quietly melancholic melody, slow rhythm and innocent lyrics are oddly comforting. Long-term Benni Hemm Hemm fans needn’t worry, the new track isn’t anything wildly different from their previous work—acoustic guitar remains as prominent as ever.



Hjaltalín – “Needles and Pins”

An enchanting, achingly wistful recording from indie-pop maestros Hjaltalín. Graceful vocals and smooth production—we expected nothing less.





IDK IDA – “Tomorrow’s Heartache”

Plug in your headphones and let IDK IDA’s haunting vocals wash over you. The Reykjavík-based Danish producer and composer layers intense, soaring melodies over a discordant electro backdrop in this mesmerising track from her recent EP ‘Muscle Memory.’



Auður – ‘ljós’ EP

This short EP feels more like an extended single. Is prog-pop a thing? It is now. And it’s brilliant.

