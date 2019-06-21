Electric Dreams: TRPTYCH’s Techno Trilogy

Photos by Daníel Þorsteinsson

Around five years ago, veteran Icelandic techno label Thule Records caught the attention of well-respected Russian DJ and трип Records founder Nina Kraviz. Since then, трип Records has included Icelandic techno artists Bjarki, Exos and Biogen on their their LPs, EPs and compilations and held three unforgettable dance-events out in Icelandis nature. These efforts have been a welcome boost for the local techno scene, aided Icelanders to further contribute to it and helped new producers to come to the fore.

Recent additions to the scene include TRPTYCH—the techno project of local drummer-designer Daníel Þorsteinsson—whose second album ‘Anarchist’s Adjustment’ was released on June 7th. Before dedicating his time to techno, Daníel was known as a key member of well-known rock band Maus and electro pop group Sometime.

<a href="http://trptych.bandcamp.com/album/anarchists-adjustment">Anarchist's Adjustment by TRPTYCH</a>

TRPTYCH’s first EP, ‘V.1’, was released in 2016, two EPs were released on Spanish techno label Different Is Different in 2017 and its debut LP ‘Tempt Me’ was released last November. ‘Anarchist’s Adjustment’ is the project’s fifth release and part two of a trilogy started with ‘Tempt Me’.

In a written statement, Daníel speaks of ‘Anarchist’s Adjustment’ as a new chapter in TRPTYCH’s history, where he ventures into more melodic territory. The production presents a warmer approach to techno—while still retaining the project’s undeniably frosty vibe—than heard on previous releases.

Daníel works as a designer and is in control of the visual aspect of TRPTYCH, as well. Resulting in very “designed music” or “musical designs,” as he puts it. The album cover is a self portrait of the musician half-hidden under a veil of digitally-manipulated facial and body features. Which is in-tune with the lawless techno songs which have an underlying-melodic pop element. The third installment of the TRPTYCH trilogy is in the early stages of development.

