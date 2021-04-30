Startup Iceland - how to build the future

Photo by Art Bicnick

In this episode of the Reykjavík FutureCast, host Bala Kamallakharan speaks to Anna Worthington De Matos, the founder and CEO of the Munasafn RVK Tool Library, which is a non-profit project that aims to create a circular economy in Reykjavík with the recycling of tools and other practical materials. Anna is also the organiser for Reddingakaffi events, a repair café where so far 642 kilograms of materials have been kept from going to landfills. If that’s not enough she is also in the process of founding the Hringrásarsetur Íslands NGO, which will be an umbrella organisation for projects aiming to expand and implement a circular economy in Iceland. So how does one best go about this? Anna says accessibility and education.

