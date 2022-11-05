From Iceland — GRAPEWAVES 2022 Episode #2: Lón, shesaid.so, Sandrayati, Haraldur Þorleifsson

Woo…we’re into our third and final day of Iceland Airwaves 2022, but if you’re still catching up on everything that went on yesterday (and we don’t blame you, there was a lot!), then tune in to our second episode of GRAPEWAVES! Featuring some brilliant live tracks from Lón!

Host Tim Pogo welcomes Kim Wagenaar (Peer Agency, shesaid.so Iceland, MMF Iceland, Grapevine), plus musicians/songwriters Sandrayati and Alysha Brilla as they discuss the launch of the Icelandic chapter of shesaid.so.

Pogo also chats with musician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Haraldur Þorleifsson.

Find GRAPEWAVES podcast on all major podcast platforms and apps, as well as our website every afternoon from Thursday 3rd – Saturday 5th November. Recording takes place at IA Center in Kolaportið from 12:30 – 13:00 on the same days. Entry is free of charge, no ticket required.