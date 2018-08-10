Artist Playlist: Acid, Berghain And CGI Vaporwave With Hermigervill

Hermigervill is Sveinbjörn Thorarinsson, an accomplished electronic musician, performer, producer, and ever-present Reykjavík scene mainstay. With some exciting new music coming down the pipes, we asked him to share a playlist of some of his favourite Icelandic tracks.

Chevron – It’s All in the Mind

Jonathan Valentine, a.k.a. Chevron from the U.K. has been based in Iceland, on and off, for years, spicing up our little electronic music scene with his bizarre acid beats. This head-melting track is fresh off his newest release ‘Good Morning Britain’ which is due to be released August 24th.

Kira Kira – The Pioneer of Love

This track was the starting point of my collaboration with the amazing Kira Kira, whose new album, ‘Alchemy and Friends,’ is a melting pot of sounds, people and vibes that only she could pull off, in her special way.

Bjarki – Hatann Satann

This is one hell of a trip from Bjarki’s latest release on Nina Kraviz’s трип label. Looking forward to hearing it at Berghain.

Andi – Á döfinni

Hey here’s a jolly track! It almost sounds like something I would make, actually (which means it’s really good of course). For some reason, this guy has flown under my radar until very recently. His new record is hot off the presses, and I want a copy.

Stanya – Líf

This is an ultra-rare forgotten diamond from 1982. If I told you this was released in 2018 you would probably believe me. Stanya was a one-off side-project from the guitarist of legendary ‘80s group Þeyr. I remember literally getting on my knees and begging Ingvar in Lucky Records to give me this record.

Hermigervill – Heat

I don’t know who this guy is but I’ve been a fan for ages. Here’s a brand new CGI vaporwave video from him. I think he’s going to go far.

EVA808 – Pink Uzi Gang

EVA808 is one badass producer! I wish I had a pink uzi so I could join her gang.

Volruptus – Alien Transmissions

Volruptus is of my favourites from the Icelandic electro scene, which, incidentally, has just relocated in its entirety to Berlin. This guy is really on fire. Sure, he has some newer tracks, but this one from his debut on Bjarki’s bbbbbb label has stuck with me for a while.

SiGRÚN – Vítahringur

Like many, I first came across Sigrún years ago in a trippy YouTube meme video which was an attack on all senses and sensibilities. It turned out she’s in fact a really talented musician and composer who has toured with the likes of Sigur Rós, and released some very good 7” records like this one.

Örvar Smárason – Photoelectric (feat. Sillus)

Musical mastermind and fellow FM Belfast member Örvar Smárason teams up with new-kid-on-the-block Sillus (full disclosure: she happens to be my little sister). It’s a beautiful, bright track, perfect for lighting up this so-far dreary summer.

Read more about Icelandic music here, and follow Hermigervill on Facebook here.