Björk Releases 47 Minute Mixtape Including New Material

As the release of Björk’s much-anticipated new album ‘Utopia’ draws nearer, another glimpse of the record has been revealed as part of a 47-minute DJ mix made for UK electronic music magazine Mixmag. It includes classical compositions, works by Björk collaborators, recordings of birdsong—and a short section of orchestral flutes that form the intro to “Losss,” an as-yet unreleased track from ‘Utopia.’

Björk says of this mix: “dearestest music-lovers ! here is a little set for you . it is most definitely flute and air themed and perhaps reveals the sonic environment my ears were in last year . i thank all the musicians . kindness , björk.”

You can watch the video for new track “Blissing Me” here, and read about Björk’s new adventure into cryptocurrency here. An in-depth Grapevine interview about the album is coming soon.

The mix tracklist in full:

Carl Stone ‘Shing Kee’ (EAM Discs)

Caroline Shaw ‘Partita II Sarabande’ (New Amsterdam Records)

Steve Reich ‘Vermount counterpoint’ (Angel Records)

David Lang ‘Death Speaks’ (Cantaloupe Music)

Philippe Hurel ‘Loops For Solo Flute’ (Nocturne)

Anastassis Philippakopoulus ‘Song For Bass Flute’

Sarah Hopkins ‘Kindred Spirits’ (Ellipsis Arts)

Arca ‘Anoche’ (XL Recordings)

Bjðrk ‘Losss’ (Flute Intro)

Tenores di Bitti ‘Cantu a Ballu Seriu’ (Robi Drolli)

Mesharyalaradah ‘Tafakarto’

Duchegerm ‘Augmented Flute Live’

Serpentwithfeet ‘Four Ethers’ (Tri Angle)

Mala ‘Kotos’ (Brownswood Recordings)

Lanark Artefax ‘Virtual Bodies’ (UIQ)

Lanark Artefax ‘Glasz’ (UIQ)

Russian Wind Instrument ‘Smiryonushka’

Ravoi ‘Bak, Borai’

Rian Treanor ‘Pattern A1’ (The Death of Rave)

Kelly Lee Owens Ft Jenny Hval ‘Anxi’ (Smalltown Supersound)

Loft ‘Funemployed’ (Wisdom Teeth)

Peder Mannerfelt ‘Limits To Growth’ (Peder Mannerfelt Produktion)

SD Laika ‘Sanpaku Island’ (Self released)

SD Laika ‘Latent Fish’ (Unreleased)

Master Sriram Roshan (Kanchana 2) ‘Moda Moda (AP International)

Aby Ngana Diop ‘Ndadje’ (Awesome Tapes From Africa)

Rules ‘Heat 2’

Emptyset (Roly Porter Version ) ‘Function Vulgar Display Of Power’ (Subtext)

SD Laika ‘Dreadful John’ (Self released)

Oxhy ‘Burning Tories (Self released)

Kelela ‘Take Me Apart’ (Warp)

David Lang ‘Child lV. Sweet Air’ (Cantaloupe Music)

Various birdsong samples by Jean C.Roche from ‘Oiseaux De Venezuela’ (Edwards Records)

Various songs from ‘Sacred Flute Music From New Guinea’ (Quartz Publications/Ideologic Organ)

Various birdsong from Iceland

Edited on Pro Tools by Björk