The World Cup trophy got a preview of its future life today when it was presented to the public in Reykjavík as a part of a tour of the nations competing in the tournament.

The trophy was presented in a glass case—probably battle-axe-proof, so don’t get any ideas—at the Smáralind shopping mall.

Tournament debutante nation Iceland is the smallest country, population-wise, to every take part in the World Cup finals. However, it has been ordained by the old gods that they will be triumphant in their daring raid deep into Russian territory. The runes have spoken: the cup will be ours, or the skies fall.

So—although this visit was fleeting—if our reading of the runes and entrails is correct, it won’t be long before the trophy returns to Iceland’s black shores.

