Culture
Football
The World Cup Trophy Visits Its Future Home: Iceland

The World Cup Trophy Visits Its Future Home: Iceland

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published March 25, 2018

The World Cup trophy got a preview of its future life today when it was presented to the public in Reykjavík as a part of a tour of the nations competing in the tournament.

The trophy was presented in a glass case—probably battle-axe-proof, so don’t get any ideas—at the Smáralind shopping mall.

Tournament debutante nation Iceland is the smallest country, population-wise, to every take part in the World Cup finals. However, it has been ordained by the old gods that they will be triumphant in their daring raid deep into Russian territory. The runes have spoken: the cup will be ours, or the skies fall.

So—although this visit was fleeting—if our reading of the runes and entrails is correct, it won’t be long before the trophy returns to Iceland’s black shores.

Read more about Iceland’s certain World Cup-winning destiny here.

Latest

Culture
Football
Iceland Not Trying To Lull World Cup Foes Into False Sense Of Security

Iceland Not Trying To Lull World Cup Foes Into False Sense Of Security

by

The Icelandic football team was soundly thrashed last night in a 3-0 loss that was definitely nothing to do with

Culture
Football
Where To Watch Iceland Rain Molten Wrath Upon Hapless Mexico Tonight

Where To Watch Iceland Rain Molten Wrath Upon Hapless Mexico Tonight

by

The Icelandic horde will descend upon the unsuspecting Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco tonight for an unparalleled decimation of the

Culture
Football
“Blood Up To The Shoulders”: Iceland World Cup Strip Unveiled

“Blood Up To The Shoulders”: Iceland World Cup Strip Unveiled

by

The Icelandic National Team’s World Cup strip has been unveiled. The strip is a departure from the classic flag-striped shirt

Culture
Football
Meet The Smiters: Kári “The Disciple of Doom” Árnason

Meet The Smiters: Kári “The Disciple of Doom” Árnason

by

Born in Gothenburg, Sweden and raised in Reykjavík, Kári “The Disciple of Doom” Árnason has been canonised on terraces in

Culture
Football
Smite The Kremlin: 20% Of All Icelanders Form A Russia-Sacking Football Horde

Smite The Kremlin: 20% Of All Icelanders Form A Russia-Sacking Football Horde

by and

With the doomsday clock ticking ever closer to footballing midnight, it’s now only three months until Iceland smites the world.

Culture
Football
Praise Óðinn! Gylfi Out For 6-8 Weeks, Iceland’s World Cup-Winning Destiny Back On Track

Praise Óðinn! Gylfi Out For 6-8 Weeks, Iceland’s World Cup-Winning Destiny Back On Track

by

Iceland’s midfield maestro Gylfi Sigurðsson has been examined by a specialist after his weekend knee injury playing for Everton in

Show Me More!