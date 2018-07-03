Best Of East Iceland 2018: Best Bathing Spot

The Eastfjords of Iceland are, geographically, one of the oldest areas of the country, and the furthest from the capital. The mountains slump diagonally into the sea, creating a beautiful and distinctive landscape. Many of the winding fjords are cut off from Route One, which runs inland, but for the relatively few tourists who make it, they contain interesting little towns and tucked-away villages with many interesting and eccentric sights, stops, bars and shops.

Best Bathing Spot Egilsstaðir Pool Egilsstaðir Egillsstaðir’s smart and modern town pool is a perfect example of Iceland’s bathing culture. Despite being in a sports centre, it’s a charming spot, with trees inside the fence and rocky outcrops overlooking the glimmering swimming pool. The hot pots are packed with locals relaxing, passing the time and talking about anything and everything. You can do laps to cool down, then jump back in and soak some more. A sauna and a cold plunge pool seal the deal. Runner-Up: Selárlaug Selárdalur, near Vopnafjörður Built in 1949 as a training pool, Selárdal is a rustic rural pool located on the banks of a salmon-fishing river, near the tiny town of Vopnafjörður. It has a sun deck, a hot pot, and a great view over the surrounding area. You could quite easily spend an afternoon there. Runner-Up: Fáskrúðsfjörður Pool Skólavegur 39, Fáskrúðsfjörður This small rural pool comes complete with a mini-sauna that fits just a handful of people, and an outdoor hot tub. “It’s probably one of the oldest pools in the East, and one of the smallest,” said the panel. “It has a lot of character, like a micro version of the Sundhöllin in downtown Reykjavik.”

