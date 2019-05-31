Best Of West Iceland 2019: Must-See Spot

West is best! However true that sentiment rings, we’ll try a little harder to illustrate what we love about the region. The West of Iceland is a stunning place to explore, offering up some version of the numerous wonders that Iceland at large has become famous for. From the frigid expanse of Langjökull to the otherworldly beacon that is Snæfellsjökull, from the lush serenity of Hvalfjöður to the stark and shapeshifting lava formations of the Snæfellsnes peninsula, from the peaks of mountains to the depths of the lava caves; it is a region rich in well-known sites and hidden gems. To help you out, here is the must-see spot in West Iceland and the runner-ups.

Must-See Spot Flatey Breiðafjörður

You know that quintessential summer feeling of time slowing down? The smell of the season—grass, wildflowers, sea spray—floats on the breeze and there’s nothing on your agenda but to breathe it in. That’s Flatey. Drive to Stykkishólmur—a gem of the West in itself—and catch the ferry out onto Breiðafjörður to spend a day among Flatey island’s colourful houses, impossibly green grass and undeniable charm—and puffins. Said one panellist: “It’s a magical place.” Magical, yes, and the must-see spot in West Iceland. Runner-Up: Snæfellsjökull Snæfellsnes

All of Iceland’s glaciers are magnificent, but Snæfellsjökull is something else. It glows. It beckons you to gaze upon its majesty. You cannot say you’ve been to West Iceland unless you’ve basked in its glory, or, better still, booked a tour to the top of the glistening leviathan to explore it up close. Runner-Up: Arnarstapi & Hellnar Útnesvegur, Snæfellsnes

These two coastal villages are just a stone’s throw from one another—a 6-minute drive, or an hour-long stroll—and both come recommended by our panel as places to sit and watch the sea life as the sun sets. Fly over to Arnarstapi for seabirds, or roll down to Hellnar to try and spot seals. Other Categories South

