Best Of West Iceland 2019: Best Road Trip

West is best! However true that sentiment rings, we’ll try a little harder to illustrate what we love about the region. The West of Iceland is a stunning place to explore, offering up some version of the numerous wonders that Iceland at large has become famous for. From the frigid expanse of Langjökull to the otherworldly beacon that is Snæfellsjökull, from the lush serenity of Hvalfjöður to the stark and shapeshifting lava formations of the Snæfellsnes peninsula, from the peaks of mountains to the depths of the lava caves; it is a region rich in well-known sites and hidden gems. To help you out, here is the best road trip in West Iceland and the runner-ups.

Forget the Golden Circle, Snæfellsnes is where it’s at. Oft referred to as “Iceland in miniature,” this peninsula has it all: mesmerizing lava formations, bird cliffs, seals, picturesque old churches, twisted remnants of a shipwreck, a shark museum, street art—and the cherry on top is Snæfellsjökull glacier. You can do it on a day trip from Reykjavík, but a more leisurely drive is preferable. Bunk somewhere for a night or two, and take your time during the best road trip in West Iceland. Runner-Up: Borgarfjörður Borgarnes-Húsafell

Borgarfjörður makes for a great road trip. Start at the Hraunfossar and Barnafoss waterfalls; check out the museum in Reykholt, and drop by Húsafell; catch the view to Langjökull, then circle the Kalmanstunga lava field, visiting the Víðgelmir lava tube; end up at the Krauma spa, which is powered by the Deildartunguhver hot spring. Runner-Up: The Waterfall Circle Hvalfjörður-Akranes

The South has the Golden Circle, the North has the Diamond Circle, but the West has the Waterfall Circle. This route delivers you to one stunning chute after another—six, to be precise—while driving through Hvalfjörður, Borgarfjörður, Borgarnes and Akranes. Glymur is a four-hour round-trip hike, so this could be a multi-day adventure. Other Categories South

