Best Of West Iceland 2019: Best Bathing Spot

West is best! However true that sentiment rings, we’ll try a little harder to illustrate what we love about the region. The West of Iceland is a stunning place to explore, offering up some version of the numerous wonders that Iceland at large has become famous for. From the frigid expanse of Langjökull to the otherworldly beacon that is Snæfellsjökull, from the lush serenity of Hvalfjöður to the stark and shapeshifting lava formations of the Snæfellsnes peninsula, from the peaks of mountains to the depths of the lava caves; it is a region rich in well-known sites and hidden gems. To help you out, here is the best bathing spot in West Iceland and the runner-ups.

Best Bathing Spot Krauma Deildartunguhver, Reykholt

Asking for an Icelander’s favourite bathing spot is sensitive business. One panellist said their favourite is “somewhere I want to keep a secret so it doesn’t get too busy.” Still, several panellists sang the praises of the Krauma spa, with one declaring it a “10/10.” It’s a stark and stylish place featuring steam rooms and hot pots powered by the sulphurous water of Deildartunguhver. Your muscles will thank you for visiting this (literal) hotspot and the best bathing spot in West Iceland. Runner-Up: Borgarnes Pool Þorsteinsgata 1, Borgarnes

Calling all families and the young at heart: Borgarnes Pool has not one slide, but three. That’s right: three slides! This swim palace also boasts an indoor and outdoor pool, hot pots and mountain views. As one panellist said, “it’s a no-brainer.” Runner-Up: Guðlaug Langisandur, Akranes

These beachside hot pots are brand new, and they’re an impressive piece of design. Plus, they’re never crowded, so you can soak your muscles in one of the geothermally heated pools and look across the bay toward all the suckers in Reykjavík that aren’t in Guðlaug. Other Categories South

