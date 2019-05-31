Best Of West Iceland 2019: Best Accommodation

West is best! However true that sentiment rings, we’ll try a little harder to illustrate what we love about the region. The West of Iceland is a stunning place to explore, offering up some version of the numerous wonders that Iceland at large has become famous for. From the frigid expanse of Langjökull to the otherworldly beacon that is Snæfellsjökull, from the lush serenity of Hvalfjöður to the stark and shapeshifting lava formations of the Snæfellsnes peninsula, from the peaks of mountains to the depths of the lava caves; it is a region rich in well-known sites and hidden gems. To help you out, here is the best accommodation in West Iceland and the runner-ups.

Best Accommodation Hótel Búðir Búðir, Snæfellsnes

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Hotel Búðir is our favourite luxurious westerly bolthole and the best accommodation in West Iceland once more. “It’s still the best,” one panellist declared. We can’t argue. Inside and out, Hotel Búðir is a charming destination. Whether you explore the picturesque surroundings, with views of the majestic Snæfellsjökull one way and the sea the other, or plant yourself in the handsomely appointed lounge taking in the sights through Búðir’s antique telescope, you can’t go wrong. Runner-Up: Hótel Húsafell Stórarjóður, Húsafell

Another classy standout in the West, Hótel Húsafell “has it all,” as one panellist put it. “A beautiful building, breathtaking scenery, and comfortable beds.” There’s also a swimming pool and an excellent restaurant and bar serving up toothsome tasting menus and dangerously good cocktails. Budget Option: Freezer Hostel Hafnargata 16, Rif

Need an affordable place to stay in Hellissandur? Freezer Hostel. Looking for some local performance art? Freezer Hostel. What about some exciting street art? You guessed it: Freezer Hostel. Located on the cusp of the Snæfellsjökull National Park, it’s a lively crash pad with a fun social calendar throughout the summer. It was a natural choice for the budget option for the best accommodation in West Iceland. Other Categories South

West

Westfjords

North

East

Guides

Reykjanes You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Iceland 2019 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Iceland—here, posted worldwide. We also have a Special Offer double-pack that also includes our Best Of Reykjavík magazine, about places to eat, see, swim, visit, and shop in the country’s capital city, here.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!

Book your day tours in Iceland right here!