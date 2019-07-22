Best Of West Iceland 2019: Best Shop

West is best! However true that sentiment rings, we’ll try a little harder to illustrate what we love about the region. The West of Iceland is a stunning place to explore, offering up some version of the numerous wonders that Iceland at large has become famous for. From the frigid expanse of Langjökull to the otherworldly beacon that is Snæfellsjökull, from the lush serenity of Hvalfjöður to the stark and shapeshifting lava formations of the Snæfellsnes peninsula, from the peaks of mountains to the depths of the lava caves; it is a region rich in well-known sites and hidden gems. To help you out, here is the best shop in West Iceland and the runners-up.

Best Shop Witchcraft Shop Búðir, Snæfellsnes

This fascinating store is a true one-off. Tucked away in an unassuming cottage next door to Hotel Búðir, you’ll recognise it for the Icelandic stave stencilled onto the wall. Step inside, and you’ll be entranced by scores of runes, tinctures, charms, spell kits, salves and more, all made from ingredients sourced from Icelandic nature. The pair of witches who run the place will no doubt be present, and they’re happy to share some of their secrets. Runner-Up: Blómasetrið Skúlagata 13, Borgarnes

This quaint plant and flower store is a lovely place to shop, and also to spend some time—it doubles as a homely café. Get a cup of coffee and cake, shuffle through the various fortune-telling card decks, and leave with a radiant peace lily or some flowers for your home. Runner-Up: Leir 7 Aðalgata 20, Stykkishólmur

Located on the main strip of Stykkishólmur, Leir 7 sells eye-catching and unusual ceramics. Run by Sigríður Erla Guðmundsdóttir, a graduate of the Icelandic Academy of the Arts, everything in the store is made from Icelandic clay; they’ll pack your purchase carefully to get it home safely. Other Categories South

