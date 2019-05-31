Best Of West Iceland 2019: Best Restaurant

West is best! However true that sentiment rings, we’ll try a little harder to illustrate what we love about the region. The West of Iceland is a stunning place to explore, offering up some version of the numerous wonders that Iceland at large has become famous for. From the frigid expanse of Langjökull to the otherworldly beacon that is Snæfellsjökull, from the lush serenity of Hvalfjöður to the stark and shapeshifting lava formations of the Snæfellsnes peninsula, from the peaks of mountains to the depths of the lava caves; it is a region rich in well-known sites and hidden gems. To help you out, here is the best restaurant in West Iceland and the runner-ups.

Best Restaurant Bjargarsteinn Mathús Sólvellir 15, Grundarfjörður

Location, location, location! Plus a charming old-world interior and delicious fare. Bjargarsteinn Mathús makes it worth the drive to Grundarfjörður. “It’s very charming and the food is fantastic,” raved one panellist, who was particularly impressed by the seafood soup—brimming with shrimps, juicy king prawns and bright orange scallops—and the perfectly prepared lamb fillets. The waterside location, with a view across the bay to the iconic Kirkjufell, further augments an already memorable dining experience and cements its place as the best restaurant in West Iceland. Runner-Up: Hótel Húsafell Stórarjóður, Húsafell

Even if it isn’t Tuesday, you should treat yourself to a tasting menu at perfectly remote Hótel Húsafell. The tasting menu presents the freshest Icelandic ingredients, creatively prepared and artfully plated. The service is also top notch. “It’s just really, really good,” enthused the panel. Budget Option: The Settlement Centre Brákarbraut 13-15, Borgarnes

Don't simply drive through Borgarnes. Our panel sang the praises of the lunch buffet at the Settlement Centre, which boasts fresh, local ingredients, salads, soups and more. "I cannot recommend this highly enough," exclaimed one panellist. Vegetarians can come hungry; the plant-based options are top notch.

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Iceland 2019 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Iceland—here, posted worldwide.

