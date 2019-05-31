Best Of West Iceland 2019: Best Café

West is best! However true that sentiment rings, we’ll try a little harder to illustrate what we love about the region. The West of Iceland is a stunning place to explore, offering up some version of the numerous wonders that Iceland at large has become famous for. From the frigid expanse of Langjökull to the otherworldly beacon that is Snæfellsjökull, from the lush serenity of Hvalfjöður to the stark and shapeshifting lava formations of the Snæfellsnes peninsula, from the peaks of mountains to the depths of the lava caves; it is a region rich in well-known sites and hidden gems. To help you out, here is the best café in West Iceland and the runner-ups.

Best Café Gilbakki Kaffihús Gilbakki, Hellissandur

Don’t pass through Hellissandur without dropping in on your grandma at the best café in West Iceland. Okay, so maybe not your actual grandma—but we imagine she’d be right at home in this comfortable café. “I love the cosiness of the place,” said one panellist. “Enjoy a piece of cake with your coffee.” Another panellist called Gilbakki the perfect place to while away a summer day, enjoying the view of the glacier, framed by antique lace curtains. Runner-Up: Café Kaja Stillholt 23, Akranes

The only certified organic cafe on the island, “Kaja is a treasure,” one panellist exclaimed. With fish soup, falafel salad, avocado toast, cakes, coffee and more on the menu, it’s all you could you ask for in the Western outpost of Akranes. Plus, there’s an organic market—something the denizens of 101 are still missing. Runner-Up: Skemman Kaffihús Hvanneyrabraut, Hvanneyri

If your tummy is growling for, as one panellist put it, “the best waffles in West Iceland, without a doubt,” then let Skemman be your beacon. Located in the oldest house in Hvanneyri, this cosy café brews Reykjavík Roasters coffees to serve alongside those aforementioned waffles. Did we mention the waffles? Waffles. Other Categories South

West

Westfjords

North

East

Guides

Reykjanes You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Iceland 2019 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Iceland—here, posted worldwide. We also have a Special Offer double-pack that also includes our Best Of Reykjavík magazine, about places to eat, see, swim, visit, and shop in the country’s capital city, here.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!

Book your day tours in Iceland right here!