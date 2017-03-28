Silicon Plant Denies Pollution, No One Buying It

Silicon Plant Denies Pollution, No One Buying It

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
reykjanesbaer.is

Published March 28, 2017

The Environment Agency of Iceland has rejected a statement from United Silicon suggesting that the high levels of arsenic in the air in Reykjanesbær could be the result of something other than the silicon plant, reports RÚV.

An independent party measured normal arsenic levels in the air in Reykjanesbær at three different locations from March to September last year. Since the starting up of the silicon plant in November of last year, results show the rates of arsenic are now at 20 times the accepted limit set by the Environment Agency.

Department Head at the Environment Agency, Sigrún Ágústsdóttir, told reporters that there was no doubt that the silicon plant was the source of pollution.

As reported, the Municipal Council of Reykjanesbær called for the United Silicon plant to be shut down immediately as arsenic levels in the air are consistently dangerous and causing a number of health issues for local residents.

Specialists from the Environment Agency of Iceland and representatives from the Directorate of Health met to discuss the issue yesterday.

Latest

News
Iceland To Abandon Currency Altogether

Iceland To Abandon Currency Altogether

by

Sources close to Grapevine within the Central Bank have confirmed that Iceland is going to abandon its age-old love-hate relationship

News
First Lambs Of Spring Arrive

First Lambs Of Spring Arrive

by

A collective welcome to the first lambs born in Iceland this spring. The two little floofy black ram lambs were

News
Reykjavík of Yore: Laugardalshöllin

Reykjavík of Yore: Laugardalshöllin

by

Laugardalshöllin was Iceland’s largest gymnasium for decades. The house was designed by Gísli Halldórsson and Skarphéðinn Jóhannesson, and its construction

News
Music Picks: Auður Meets Jason Mraz

Music Picks: Auður Meets Jason Mraz

by

Ketamine, Chicken, and Butter Shades of Reykjavík / Hrnnr & Smjorvi Saturday – April 1 – 22:00 – Hvíti Riddarinn

News
Funds Secured For Children’s Addiction Treatment Facility

Funds Secured For Children’s Addiction Treatment Facility

by

Iceland’s Minister of Social Affairs and Equality has secured 500 million ISK to the construction of a substance abuse treatment facility

News
Municipal Council Want To Shut Down Polluting Silicon Plant

Municipal Council Want To Shut Down Polluting Silicon Plant

by

The Municipal Council of Reykjanesbær want the United Silicon plant to shut down immediately as arsenic levels in the air

Show Me More!