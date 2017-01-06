1.7 Million Tourists In 2016

1.7 Million Tourists In 2016

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Raffaele Piano

Published January 6, 2017

The number of visitors to Iceland increased by 40% between 2015 and last year, and there are as yet no signs these numbers will wane any time soon.

Going solely by those who arrived in Iceland by way of Keflavík International Airport, RÚV reports that 1,767,726 people visited Iceland last year. Those who arrived via the Reykjavík airport, the Norræna ferry, or cruise ships were not counted with these figures; however, foreign citizens living in Iceland were.

In 2015, 1,261,938 people visited Iceland, making last year’s figures an increase of about 40%, and exceeds predictions made earlier this year about how many tourists would visit Iceland in 2016.

As reported, the latest economic forecast from Landsbanki shows that tourism comprises the lion’s share of Iceland’s economic growth, and the country would be at a virtual stand-still without it. In keeping with this, it is estimated that the number of tourists in Iceland will more than double over the next three years.

The report shows that in 2016, Iceland’s total economic growth will be 6.1%. Without the tourism industry, growth would be at 1.2%.

Looking forward, the bank predicts that non-tourism growth will increase slightly over the next three years, while tourism will contribute significantly less with each coming year. This will mean the country’s economic growth as a whole will decline, from 6.1% today to less than half that by the end of 2019.

Interestingly, the declining contributions of tourism to the country’s economic growth will be inversely proportionate to the numbers of tourists actually visiting the country.

While over a million tourists will have visited Iceland by the end of this year, these numbers will continue to increase. About 2.5 million tourists are predicted to visit Iceland in 2019, despite the fact that the increase in tourists is expected to steadily decrease.

Latest

News
Great Weather For A Bonfire!

Great Weather For A Bonfire!

by

If you were hoping to celebrate Twelfth Night by attending a bonfire, the weather gods are on your side. Today

News
Church Vandal Apprehended, Released

Church Vandal Apprehended, Released

by

Police in Akureyri apprehended a suspect charged with vandalising a series of churches with epithets and slogans Tuesday night. RÚV

News
Monster Of The Month: Kráki, The Kraken

Monster Of The Month: Kráki, The Kraken

by

A fishing boat was sailing north of Iceland when it suddenly heeled, so that it was almost flooded, due to

News
Cold Snap Headed For Reykjavík Tomorrow

Cold Snap Headed For Reykjavík Tomorrow

by

Gale force winds will descend upon the country today, and temperatures will drop in the capital area over the weekend.

News
Iceland Burns Thousands Of Tonnes Of Coal Each Year, Thanks To Heavy Industry

Iceland Burns Thousands Of Tonnes Of Coal Each Year, Thanks To Heavy Industry

by

Iceland burns over 160,000 tonnes of coal yearly, and this will increase to well over 200,000 tonnes of coal over

News
Quake Recorded Near Katla This Morning

Quake Recorded Near Katla This Morning

by

A tremor measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale was recorded just west of the Katla volcano early this morning, RÚV

Show Me More!