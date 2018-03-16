The Weekend Edit: 4 Things To Do In Reykjavík This Weekend

Unsure of what to do on your weekend off in Reykjavík? You’re in luck: this particular weekend is ripe with interesting events scattered all over town that will keep you occupied. Design festival DesignMarch has exhibitions, lectures and pop-ups organised until Sunday, while Sónar Reykjavík will be shaking up the music scene with their electronic festival. If you haven’t acquired a ticket to Sónar, however, there are plenty of things to do—from new art exhibits to music and fun activities.

Unsure of what events to pick? We’ve just compiled a fresh Weekend Edit to help you choose amongst the wide variety of events in town. You can also check out our wine bar guide here if you fancy a glass between events. If you feel like expanding your horizons, however, you can also check our app Happenings for further suggestions.

Art:

The Universe of the World-Breath

Opens on March 17th — Kling & Bang

Legendary American painter Elizabeth Peyton comes to Iceland with a new marvellous collection of oils, pastels and watercolours depicting still lifes and portraits of friends, artists and strangers created between 2017 and 2018. The exhibition celebrates the power of the individual in history, unveiling details of the personal stories hidden in their faces. The exhibition will open on March 17th and it will run in Kling & Bang until May 20th. Opening hours during the weekend are between 12:00 and 18:00. AD

Activities:

Storytelling Party Iceland: True Dating Stories

March 16th — 21:00 — Hard Rock Café — 2.000 ISK

What was your worst date? Did it include crying? Copious talk of exes? Visible Tinder notifications? Or did you sit down on a nice boy’s sofa only for him to immediately cringe and whisper, “No, don’t sit there. That’s Mom’s spot,” before then telling you how their mother tragically died five years before? Well, hopefully this’ll be the level of horror you’ll hear about at this professional date-themed storytelling night. HJC

Black Sundays: Snowpiecer.

March 18th — 20:00 — Bíó Paradís

From Fargo and Blade Runner to Edward Scissorhands, Twin Peaks and The Handmaiden, independent cinema Bíó Paradís has been screening cult and classic movies (or TV show episodes) for their Black Sundays series since 2012. This Sunday it’s the turn of 2014 post-apocalyptic, sci-fi epic Snowpiercer, where the only survivors of global warming live on a train travelling around the world driven by a mysterious, everlasting engine. Once again, Tilda Swinton brings her chameleonic skills to the screen, this time playing opposite rebel hero Chris Evans who refuses to play by the rules. AD

Music:

Geisha Cartel + Verkfell

March 16th — 22:00 — Tivoli — Free!

Geisha Cartel has that mumble-trap sound you crave when it’s 6 AM and you’re stuck at an after party. Think smooth beats, a shitton of AutoTune, and a touch of depression. Pop a xanny (please don’t mix with alcohol or if you do, don’t mention the Grapevine), show up, and remember to be aloof. HJC