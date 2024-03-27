From Iceland — Police Search For Two Men Following Cash Truck Heist

Two men absconded with roughly 30 million ISK from a cash transport van parked making the rounds in Kópavogur on Tuesday.

The thieves left behind money bags which were found scattered in Mosfellsbær later the same day.

While security guards collected money from a slot machine located at Catalina bar on Hamraborg, the pair parked their dark grey Toyota Yaris beside the stationary cash transport vehicle The thieves broke the window with a hammer and stole the valuables.

When the security guards returned, the robbers were nowhere to be found. Police have little to go on except footage from the nearby CCTV.

RÚV reports that the police estimate that the criminals got away with 20 to 30 million ISK, making it one of the biggest heists in Icelandic history.

Neither of the men have been found at this time.

A History Of Heists

Prior to Tuesday’s smash and grab, Iceland’s biggest and most famous unsolved robbery took place in December 1995 when a branch of Búnaðarbank on Vesturgata in downtown Reykjavík was held up. Thieves made off with 500.000 ISK at the time, which is equivalent to 5 million ISK today.

Then there was a robbery of 1.5 million ISK from Skeljung in 1995 and a heists of 60 to 70 million ISK in jewellery from the Michelsen jewellery and watch store in 2011. The thieves in the latter case were apprehended abroad and extradited back to Iceland.

The police encourage anyone with more information on the case to call 112 or send an email to abending@lrh.is.