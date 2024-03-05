From Iceland — Rauðasandur On The List Of World's Best Beaches

Photo by Mariska van de Vosse

Rauðasandur in the Westfjords is among the best beaches in the world, according to Lonely Planet. Rauðasandur is featured on both the list of the best beaches in Europe and globally.

Lonely Planet is one of the most respected travel guides globally, and various places in Iceland have made it onto the list over the years.

Rauðasandur is a shell beach on the southern Westfjords, just east of Látrabjarg. The beach is the largest shell beach in Iceland, and its sand takes on a red hue from scallop shells.

Rauðasandur is on the list of the best beaches in Europe alongside Hauklandströnd in Lofoten, Norway, which tops the list. The list of the world’s best beaches includes Ipanema Beach in Brazil and Dueodde in Bornholm, Denmark, to name a couple. The best beach in the world is The Pass in Byron Bay, Australia, known for its excellent surfing conditions.

Sölvi Guðmundsson, the head of the Westfjords Marketing Office, says Lonely Planet nominations are very positive, and the timing is excellent. The Westfjords have been actively promoting themselves, and there is significant interest from foreign travel agencies.

He points out that in January, Lonely Planet also chose the Westfjords as the best place to see the Northern Lights.

“Rauðasandur is an absolute gem and has been one of the main attractions along with Dynjandi and Látrabjarg, and now Bolafjall,” says Sölvi Guðmundsson.

Sölvi mentions significant infrastructure improvements in recent years, highlighting the new bridge over Þorskafjörður, the road through Teigsskógur, and hiking trails in Dýrafjörður. “We are seeing incredible improvements, and the Westfjords are becoming more accessible.”

Watch a video of the Grapevine’s visit to Rauðasandur from a few years ago below.