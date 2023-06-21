From Iceland — Canadian Prime Minister To Visit The Westman Islands

Canadian Prime Minister To Visit The Westman Islands

Published June 21, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Joana Fontinha

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau will be a special guest at the Nordic Prime Ministers’ Summer Meeting being held in the Westman Islands on June 25 to 26, RÚV reports.

Iceland is hosting this year’s summer meeting as the current chair of the Nordic Council of Ministers. The selection of the meeting place was guided by the theme of community resilience, and it holds special significance as it marks the 50th anniversary of the volcanic eruption in Westman Islands. The eruption, which began on January 23, 1973 and ended in July 3 of the same year, prompted the Nordic countries to implement various measures to strengthen the region’s infrastructure.

The meeting will be attended by the ministers representing the Nordic countries, including the Åland Islands, the Faroe Islands and Greenland. Additionally, the executive director of the Nordic Council of Ministers will participate in a portion of the meeting.

The Westman Islands (Vestmannaeyjar) is an archipelago located off the south coast of Iceland. Heimaey is the largest and only inhabited island within the archipelago. It’s a popular puffin-watching spot and home to a beluga sanctuary.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Djúpivogur Urination Station To Be Moved

Djúpivogur Urination Station To Be Moved

by

News
Strætó Increases Bus Fare

Strætó Increases Bus Fare

by

News
Grapevine Events: dreymandi hundur, Örvar Smárason, Sakaris & So Much More

Grapevine Events: dreymandi hundur, Örvar Smárason, Sakaris & So Much More

by

News
Call For More Municipalities To Welcome Refugees

Call For More Municipalities To Welcome Refugees

by

News
Potentially The Oldest Boat Picture Discovered in Stöðvarfjörður

Potentially The Oldest Boat Picture Discovered in Stöðvarfjörður

by

News
No Whaling Will Happen This Summer

No Whaling Will Happen This Summer

by

Show Me More!