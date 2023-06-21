From Iceland — Canadian Prime Minister To Visit The Westman Islands

Iceland is hosting this year’s summer meeting as the current chair of the Nordic Council of Ministers. The selection of the meeting place was guided by the theme of community resilience, and it holds special significance as it marks the 50th anniversary of the volcanic eruption in Westman Islands. The eruption, which began on January 23, 1973 and ended in July 3 of the same year, prompted the Nordic countries to implement various measures to strengthen the region’s infrastructure.

The meeting will be attended by the ministers representing the Nordic countries, including the Åland Islands, the Faroe Islands and Greenland. Additionally, the executive director of the Nordic Council of Ministers will participate in a portion of the meeting.

The Westman Islands (Vestmannaeyjar) is an archipelago located off the south coast of Iceland. Heimaey is the largest and only inhabited island within the archipelago. It’s a popular puffin-watching spot and home to a beluga sanctuary.