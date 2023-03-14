From Iceland — Icelandic Ministers Meeting with Zelenskyy

Icelandic Ministers Meeting with Zelenskyy

Published March 14, 2023



Seppo Samuli

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir and Minister of Foreign Affairs Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir are currently in Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They crossed the border from Poland earlier today. On their way, they visited the town of Bucha to pay respects to the civilians killed in the recent massacre and observed the ruins of Borodyanka, near Kyiv.

In addition to meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, the Icelandic ministers will also meet with Ukraine’s ministers of energy and foreign affairs, as well as Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, RÚV reports.

The meeting agenda has not been made public, but among the topics the ministers and president will discuss is the upcoming meeting of the Council of Europe, set to be held in Reykjavík in May.

