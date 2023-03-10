From Iceland — Reykjavík's Last Video Rental Shop is Closing

Reykjavík’s Last Video Rental Shop is Closing

Published March 10, 2023

Aðalvideoleiga, the last remaining video rental store in Reykjavik, is closing its doors at the end of the month, Vísir.is reports. The owner, Reynir Maríuson — better known among locals as Aðal-Reynir — announced the sad news in a Facebook post.

For four decades, the shop on Klapparstígur was a fixture for loyal customers. But the times are a changing. Just ask Blockbuster. Whereas video stores were once a haven for young people hungry for the latest movies, snacks and cigarettes, they’ve long since been replaced by streaming services.

“Well, my dear customers of many years and everyone else, from the sea to the countryside. Now it’s time for this. Aðalvideoleigan…Iceland’s last fully operational video rental will close,” Aðal-Reynir wrote in his post. To mark the closing and recoup some of his pandemic-era losses, Reynir is selling off his stock of films and DVDs, so pop in to pick up some goodies for your home theatre collection.

We’re going to miss the shop’s unique window display — especially at Christmas when the horse skull at the centre of the display would get dolled up like Rudolph.

