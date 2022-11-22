From Iceland — Man On An Electric Scooter Dies After Colliding With A Bus

Photo by Police / Photo: HMH

A foreign national in his thirties died this weekend after colliding with a bus, reports RÚV. The man was driving an electric scooter.

The accident happened at the intersection of Barónstígur and Grettisgata at nine o’clock on Saturday. Police are investigating the accident.

Guðmundur Páll Jónsson, a spokesperson for the local police, confirmed the man was a foreign national living in Iceland. According to Guðmundur, the man seems to have driven the scooter into the side of a group bus-sized coach that was travelling at a low speed.

The accident occurred in downtown where a driving ban for public transport is in place. The accident happened just outside the restricted area. There is a 30 km speed limit on both streets. There is no information on which direction the electric scooter or the bus was driven.

There is also no information about which company owns the bus. The Red Cross provided trauma care for seventeen of the passengers who were on the bus and at least three witness. The police are investigating the cause of the accident together with the Transport Accident Investigation Committee.