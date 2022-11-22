From Iceland — Man On An Electric Scooter Dies After Colliding With A Bus

Man On An Electric Scooter Dies After Colliding With A Bus

Published November 22, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Police / Photo: HMH

A foreign national in his thirties died this weekend after colliding with a bus, reports RÚV. The man was driving an electric scooter.

The accident happened at the intersection of Barónstígur and Grettisgata at nine o’clock on Saturday. Police are investigating the accident.

Guðmundur Páll Jónsson, a spokesperson for the local police, confirmed the man was a foreign national living in Iceland. According to Guðmundur, the man seems to have driven the scooter into the side of a group bus-sized coach that was travelling at a low speed.

The accident occurred in downtown where a driving ban for public transport is in place. The accident happened just outside the restricted area. There is a 30 km speed limit on both streets. There is no information on which direction the electric scooter or the bus was driven.

There is also no information about which company owns the bus. The Red Cross provided trauma care for seventeen of the passengers who were on the bus and at least three witness. The police are investigating the cause of the accident together with the Transport Accident Investigation Committee.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
More Than Twice As Much Blood As Recommended Is Taken From Mares In Iceland

More Than Twice As Much Blood As Recommended Is Taken From Mares In Iceland

by

News
Men Who Have Sex With Men May Soon Be Allowed To Donate Blood

Men Who Have Sex With Men May Soon Be Allowed To Donate Blood

by

News
Old Photo From Reykjavík Sparks Discussion About Time Travel

Old Photo From Reykjavík Sparks Discussion About Time Travel

by

News
Iceland Invites Tourists For An Out-Of-This-World Experience

Iceland Invites Tourists For An Out-Of-This-World Experience

by

News
Trans Day Of Remembrance Memorialised In Iceland

Trans Day Of Remembrance Memorialised In Iceland

by

News
All Services For Foreigners Might Soon Be Available Through One Organisation

All Services For Foreigners Might Soon Be Available Through One Organisation

by

Show Me More!