From Iceland — Most Trust Towards Social Democrat Chair

Photo by althingi.is

The largest portion of respondents to a new poll from Prósent said they place the most trust in Social Democrat chair Kristrún Frostadóttir (above), Fréttablaðið reports, with 25.4% overall saying they trust her the most.

In second place was Prime Minister and Left-Green chair Katrín Jakobsdóttir, with 17.5% saying they trust her the most of all party leaders, followed by Finance Minister and Independence Party chair Bjarni Benediktsson at 15.4%, and Interior Minister and Progressive Party chair Sigurður Ingi Jóhannsson at 11.3%. As such, combined trust in the leaders of the ruling coalition parties is at 44.2%.

Returning to the opposition parties, 9.7% said they trust Reform Party chair Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir the most; 8.9% said the same of Pirate Party parliamentary chair Halldóra Mogensen; 7% trust People’s Party chair Inga Sæland the most, and lastly, 4.6% said they trust Centre Party chair and disgraced former Prime Minister Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson the most.

Broken down by party affiliation, Kristrún not only enjoys an overwhelming amount of trust within her own party but a significant amount of trust from voters of other parties as well. For example, 53% of Socialist Party voters; 23% of Reform Party voters; 16% of Pirate Party voters and 11% of Progressive Party voters say they trust her the most.

At the same time, Katrín is the party leader who enjoys the highest level of support from within her own party, with 90% saying they trust her the most. She also has the full trust of 15% of Independence Party voters, 14% of Socialist Party voters and 13% of Progressives.

While 72% of Independence Party voters trust Bjarni the most, he has almost no support outside of his own party, with the exception of 7% of Centre Party voters. 9% of Progressives trust Þorgerður Katrín the most; 7% of People’s Party voters trust Sigmundur Davíð the most; and 5% of Independence Party voters trust Inga Sæland the most.

There was very little difference between genders in terms of party leader trust, but Katrín enjoys the most trust among young people, with 22% of those aged under 25 saying they trust her most. Kristrún has the greatest trust among those 55 and older, at 30%.

Those who live in the countryside trust Sigurður Ingi the most, at 18%, but he only has the trust of 8% of Reykjavík area voters. 13% of capital area voters trust Halldóra the most, who at the same time only has the full trust of 2% of those in the countryside.