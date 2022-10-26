From Iceland — Celtic Influence In Iceland Might Be Stronger Than Believed Before

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Celtic influence might be more significant in Icelandic culture than previously suspected, reports RÚV.

Geographic names and some words in Icelandic are more related to Celtic than Nordic languages. Genetic studies indicate that more than half of the settler women were Celts. Celts conquered land in many parts of Western Europe, including Scotland, Ireland, France and Spain. Julius Caesar fought the Celts in the first century BC and thousands of them were killed. In Iceland, their influence could be more significant than we suspect. These are among the various pieces of evidence that are presented in the recently published book by archaeologist Þorvald Friðriksson called ‘Celts, influence on the Icelandic language and culture.’

“The Icelandic genetic analysis brought scientific proof that at least 63% of Icelandic settler women were Celts. Therefore, it must have left much, much more in our culture,” says Þorvalður.

In his book, Þorvalður talks about caves in Seljaland under the Eyjafjöllur, which he says are one of the most remarkable structures from ancient times.

“In this cave, a human figure, a painting, has now been found. It is the first cave painting in Iceland. The first and only cave painting. It is probably an icon, could be Christ with the crown. This image is made of red ocher colour [rust colour]. We have a red colour that was widely used in Europe and around the world, and it is a mixture of swamp red and fat and more. As a result, DNA can be extracted from this colour. Samples have already been taken and it could be historic when the results of that analysis come,” says Þorvaldur.