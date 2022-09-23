From Iceland — Iceland Airwaves 2022: New Names & Day Passes Added

Iceland Airwaves 2022: New Names & Day Passes Added

Published September 23, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Gary Wolstenholme

Iceland Airwaves, the long-awaited music festival that returns to Reykjavík after a pandemic-induced 2-year hiatus, has announced the final lineup.

The last addition to the festival’s lineup includes Icelandic stars Vök, Bríet, The Vintage Caravan, Systur and Júníus Meyvant, plus international names such as Ukrainian Eurovision superstars Go_A, Finnish electro accordionist Antti Paalanen, and Grammy Award-winning Pakistani artist Arooj Aftab.

Iceland Airwaves has also announced day passes. Day passes allow you to attend only one night of the festival, without committing to the whole thing. Their number is limited and the price will soon go up.

THURSDAY HIGHLIGHTS
Amyl & The Sniffers, Júníus Meyvant, Daughters of Reykjavík, Nation of Language, JFDR, Laufey and more.

FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS
Metronomy, HAM, Altin Gun, Emotional Oranges, Unusual Demont , Ultraflex, Janus Rasmussen, Chiild, Sóley and more.

SATURDAY HIGHLIGHTS
Arlo Parks, Röyksopp (DJ Set), Go_A, VöK, THUMPER, The Vintage Caravan, Árný Margrét and more.

Learn more about Iceland Airwaves here.

