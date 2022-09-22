From Iceland — Suspected Terrorists Arrested, Plot Reportedly Foiled

Photo by Art Bicnick

Four Icelandic men in their twenties were arrested yesterday, RÚV reports, alleged to have engaged in the production of weapons using 3D printers, the sale of these weapons, and to have conspired to use these weapons against unnamed government offices. Two are currently in police custody.

At a press conference held moments ago, police said they reportedly seized dozens of weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Grímur Grímsson, the chief of the capital area police, said that the matter had been under investigation for weeks before these arrests were made. He said that the police consider the danger posed by these men neutralised.

Karl Steinar Valsson, the chief of the national police, said that the case is at a very sensitive stage at the moment, but that 50 law enforcement officers in all took part in the operation.

“We have two men in custody,” he said. “We have just begun to question them,” adding that it was still not possible to disclose much more information than what has already been disclosed.

Sveinn Ingiberg Magnússon, the chief of police for district prosecutors, said that police are now investigating whether or not these men have any connections to extremist groups abroad. Karl added that investigations are still ongoing, including contact with law enforcement overseas, and that it is entirely possible that more arrests will be made. Source close to Stundin say the men are suspected of having ties to Nordic far-right extremist groups.

As such, police believe the threat posed by these men has been neutralised, and that their arms have all been seized. Nonetheless, police still need to determine what, if any, connection these men have to any extremists groups, what their intentions were, and if more people in the country need to be brought in for questioning.