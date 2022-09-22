From Iceland — Strætó Provides Free Bus Rides Today

Photo by Art Bicnick

On the occasion of the European Mobility Week and Leave Your Car At Home initiative, Strætó will provide free bus rides in the capital area today.

The information is available via the Strætó website.

Residents in the capital area are encouraged to leave their car at home and travel for free from morning to night without having to worry about parking and gas costs.

“How about using mobility week to give a private car some rest and use other sustainable transport?,” reads the Strætó statement.

The European Mobility Week is a campaign focused on spreading awareness on sustainable mobility in the world. It takes place annually from September 16-22nd.