From Iceland — Red Heron Seen In Iceland For The First Time Since 1969

Photo by Joshua J. Cotten / Unsplash

A red heron (reddish egret), or Ardeola ralloide, was photographed yesterday at Oddsstaði in Melrakkastätte, reports Fréttablaðið.

Red herons breed in southern Europe and the Middle East. The last time red herron was seen in Iceland was back in 1969.

This time it was Áki Ármann Jónsson, chairman of the Iceland Hunting Association, who got the picture of the heron.

“It’s safe to say that this will be a new Icelandic bird for anyone who spots it,” said a Facebook post by Birding Iceland about the discovery.