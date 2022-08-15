From Iceland — Volcano Bread Cake Competition Underway

Photo by Eva Huld Friðriksdóttir/Facebook

Members of Erla and Erla’s Brauðtertufélagi Facebook group are currently in a friendly competition to try and bake the best volcano cake inspired by the recent eruption, reports RÚV.

Erla Hlynsdóttir says the idea for the competition came a few days after the eruption began. The organisation has never held an online competition before, but they did hold a competition at Culture Night in 2019. Following that event, Erla and Erla’s Brauðtertufélagi wanted to host more competitions, but COVID threw a wrench in that plan.

This competition is based solely on looks, but several posts include information on ingredients and process. Voting will take place through noon on Tuesday the 16th. You can cast a vote by liking the picture. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers.

Erla says baking is an art form and the competition proves it.

“This is an amazing feat of imagination and creativity,” says Erla.

You can participate by voting here.