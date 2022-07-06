From Iceland — Joint Statement On Finnish And Swedish NATO Membership

Photo by News Oresund/Wikimedia Commons

The prime ministers of Iceland, Denmark, and Norway released a joint statement stating that everything is in place to ratify accession for Finland and Sweden into NATO.

The announcement follows a May 16th statement from Denmark, Iceland, and Norway showing support for Finland and Sweden applying for NATO membership.

“I welcome Finland’s and Sweden’s membership in NATO and it is my firm belief that their solid commitment to human rights and rule of law, democratic tradition, and strong social commitment will be important for the alliance,” says Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen from Denmark and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stør from Norway share the same sentiment acknowledging the importance of uniting all of the Nordic countries in NATO.