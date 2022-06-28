From Iceland — Directorate Of Health Releases 2021 Suicide Statistics

Photo by Screenshot / Office of the Medical Director of Health

Recently published statistics from the Office of the Medical Director of Health reveal 38 people in Iceland—or 10.2 per 100,000 people—died by suicide last year.

This number is consistent with recent years. On average, 38 people annually have died by suicide over the past five years, though this amounts to 10.7 per 100,000 people. In the five years prior to that, suicides averaged 42 per year, or 12.9 per 100,000 people.

Twice as many men than women died by suicide in 2021. The most people who died in this manner were between the ages of 45 and 59.

These statistics encompass cases where the underlying cause of death was deliberate self harm. Only people residing in Iceland at the time of death are included in the numbers.

The Office of the Medical Director of Health is working with partners to reduce suicide in Iceland by implementing an action plan created in 2018.

For those struggling with suicidal thoughts, the Red Cross 1717 helpline or online chat is available 24 hours a day. The Pieta organization (552-2218) also offers counseling and support to the families of those who struggle with suicidal thoughts.