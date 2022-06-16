From Iceland — Report Finds Abuse Of Disabled Are Widespread

Report Finds Abuse Of Disabled Are Widespread

Published June 16, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Helgi Halldórsson/Wikimedia Commons

Audits of nursing homes for the disabled show that abuse and mistreatment of the disabled is widespread, not localized to individual facilities, reports Frettablaðið.

Who better to ask what’s best in Reykjavík than the people who live here? Every year we round up a panel of experts and enthusiasts in every category and make them pick the best of everything. To celebrate, we’re putting a free copy of our Best Of 2022 issue in EVERY box we have for a limited time!

The report notes there is strong evidence that the facilities that supposedly aid in the treatment of adults with intellectual disabilities and mental health problems are institutionally abusing their residents.

The working group proposes for Alþingi to create an investigative committee to continue looking into the abuse.

“We want this research to focus on individuals and their experiences. It’s not tied to specific entities,” says lawyer, professor, and chairman of the working group, Þórdís Ingadóttir. “We think it’s really important that disabled people are very strongly involved in this, both as part of the commission and that there are targeted measures to help people access that commission.”

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Iceland’s Post Office Aims To ‘Go Green’ By 2025

Iceland’s Post Office Aims To ‘Go Green’ By 2025

by

News
Icelandic National Day

Icelandic National Day

by

News
Parliament Adjourned Until September

Parliament Adjourned Until September

by

News
Lowest Number of Advertised Apartment Rentals Recorded

Lowest Number of Advertised Apartment Rentals Recorded

by

News
Parliament Approves Resolution To Allow More People To Donate Blood

Parliament Approves Resolution To Allow More People To Donate Blood

by

News
Glerá Church Makes Statement Of Inclusivity

Glerá Church Makes Statement Of Inclusivity

by

Show Me More!