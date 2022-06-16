From Iceland — Report Finds Abuse Of Disabled Are Widespread

Photo by Helgi Halldórsson/Wikimedia Commons

Audits of nursing homes for the disabled show that abuse and mistreatment of the disabled is widespread, not localized to individual facilities, reports Frettablaðið.

The report notes there is strong evidence that the facilities that supposedly aid in the treatment of adults with intellectual disabilities and mental health problems are institutionally abusing their residents.

The working group proposes for Alþingi to create an investigative committee to continue looking into the abuse.

“We want this research to focus on individuals and their experiences. It’s not tied to specific entities,” says lawyer, professor, and chairman of the working group, Þórdís Ingadóttir. “We think it’s really important that disabled people are very strongly involved in this, both as part of the commission and that there are targeted measures to help people access that commission.”