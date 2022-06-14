From Iceland — Reykjavík Grapevine's 19th 'Ask Me Anything' Online Now


Reykjavík Grapevine’s 19th ‘Ask Me Anything’ Online Now

Published June 14, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Screenshot from YouTube

Valur Grettisson (Editor-In-Chief), Andie Sophia Fontaine (News Editor) and Josie Anne Gaitens (Culture Editor) were joined by Youtube and High Five Club members on Friday for the 19th Grapevine AMA.

You asked, and we answered! This month we covered politics, social security numbers and… Icelandic naming system!

As always, we had a blast hanging out and can’t wait to do it again next month. Want to join us next time? You can join our High Five Club (Secret Handshake or Elbow High Five) or the CONNOISSEUR level of our Youtube membership to get a zoom invite and ask your questions in person!

Join this channel to get access to perks!

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
The Volcano: A Memoir – Part Three

The Volcano: A Memoir – Part Three

by

News
RVK Newscast 189: Huge Drug Bust

RVK Newscast 189: Huge Drug Bust

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Death at Reynisfjara

The Icelandic Roundup: Death at Reynisfjara

by

News
Almost Magnitude Four Earthquake Felt Near Grindavík

Almost Magnitude Four Earthquake Felt Near Grindavík

by

News
Beluga Whales To Move To Klettsvík Bay Shortly

Beluga Whales To Move To Klettsvík Bay Shortly

by and

News
Organisations Demand Icelandic Government To Implement Women’s Charter

Organisations Demand Icelandic Government To Implement Women’s Charter

by

Show Me More!