From Iceland — Reykjavik Grapevine's 17th 'Ask Me Anything' Online Now!

Reykjavik Grapevine’s 17th ‘Ask Me Anything’ Online Now!

Published April 11, 2022

Valur Grettisson (Editor-In-Chief) Andie Sophia Fontaine (News Editor) and Josie Anne Gaitens (Culture Editor) were joined by Youtube and High Five Club members on Friday for the 17th Grapevine AMA.

You asked, and we answered! This month we covered the recent bank sale, tourism figures, and Andie Sophia’s pet subject: why you shouldn’t buy bottled water in Iceland.

As always, we had a blast hanging out and can’t wait to do it again next month. Want to join us next time? You can join our High Five Club (Secret Handshake or Elbow High Five) or the Connoisseur level of our Youtube membership to get a zoom invite and ask your questions in person!

