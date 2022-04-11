From Iceland — Ísey Skyr Terminates Production Contract In Russia

Published April 11, 2022

Art Bicnick

Ísey Skyr has terminated an agreement with the Russian company IcePro, which has produced and distributed Skyr under the Ísey brand for the Russian market, RÚV reports

The announcement says that the licensing agreement has been under review in recent weeks due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. The management of IcePro in Russia has now been notified of the cancellation. 

Kaupfélag Skagfirðinga owned a share in the Russian company IcePro, but has withdrawn from ownership. 

Skyr has never been exported from Iceland to Russia. The IcePro company had a licensing agreement for production and distribution in Russia, which has now been terminated.

This makes one of Iceland’s own sanctions against Russia; it is already participating in the same set of sanctions the EU is imposing on the state.

