From Iceland — The Reykjavík Grapevine Launches Free Online Event Platform

Photo by Alice Poggio

The Reykjavík Grapevine has announced the launch of Grapevine Events, an online listings platform where venues and organisers can share and publicise their events for free. The platform, which was developed in collaboration with Karolina Fund, means to cover the growing number of cultural happenings and make them available to a wider public. The website can be accessed at events.grapevine.is and is designed to complement and expand upon the list of cultural events that will continue to be available in The Reykjavík Grapevine’s monthly physical issues.

Not in Iceland for a while but still want to read our new issue? Get it sent from the Grapevine Store, and you’ll get the previous issue sent with it! Our latest cover story is on the war in Ukraine, while First Lady Eliza Reid graces the cover of the issue previous–plus culture, news and travel and more!

Since Covid related restrictions were lifted earlier this year, the cultural sector has been able to plan events ahead again. Grapevine Events is a direct response to the need for increased cultural coverage in Reykjavík and beyond. It provides a more inclusive overview of the happenings the city has to offer and accommodates event organisers with a space to promote their listings, at no cost.

Reykjavík Grapevine Culture Editor, Josie Anne Gaitens said: “We are delighted to be launching this new listings website alongside our partners at Karolina. We are confident that this marks a new chapter for the arts in Iceland, and will help democratise access by providing an open platform for all.”

“Iceland is gearing up for a busy summer as the country slowly finds its feet in terms of tourism, events and the arts. For both locals and visitors, there is a strong desire to get out and about and reconnect with others. I’m hopeful that Grapevine Events will provide some of the support the industry needs as it rebuilds itself post Covid.”

Anyone hosting an event is able to create an account to make use of the platform, whether they are publicising one-off performances or long-term, ongoing exhibitions. Events will appear chronologically and disappear once ended. In order to further support venues and event organisers, The Reykjavík Grapevine have appointed a specific Listings and Events Coordinator, Kim Wagenaar, who is contactable via email to assist with uploading content to the website.

The platform can be accessed at events.grapevine.is and its support desk at events@grapevine.is.