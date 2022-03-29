From Iceland — Vandalism In Vesturbær Due To Plot Boundaries Dispute

Published March 29, 2022

Visir

The dispute over Sundlaugartúnið has intensified and over the weeked and three cars parked next to houses at Einimel 22 to 26 in Vesturbær Reykjavík were scratched, Vísir reports.

The police are investigating the case and believes that it is connected to the dispute regarding the so-called “Swimming Pool Garden”. 

Teitur Atlason, the Samfylkingin’s deputy mayor, resigned recently due to a new zoning plan for Vesturbæjarlaugin. He said it is absurd that the majority of the city council has allowed the owners of detached houses to sell a plot by Vesturbæjarlaugin for free.

Plots by Vesturbæjarlaugin have been disputed for years. The plots in question stand in the backyard of detached houses by Einimel 22-26 and Vesturbæjarlaugin.

The Planning and Transport Council wants to resolve a long-standing dispute by simply enlarging the private plots.

