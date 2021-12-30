From Iceland — RVK Newscast #156: Volcano Update

Photo by Art Bicnick

Welcome back to Reykjavík Grapevine’s Newscast with editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson. Today we finally return to the Fagradalsfjall volcano to give you a comprehensive update on the new activity in the area and ask the question: will there be a new volcano soon? View on youtube here!

There have been thousands of earthquakes registered every day for the past few weeks, but activity is now dropping. This situation is comparable to the one right before Fagradalsfjall erupted in March, leading some scientists to speculate that we can expect to see a new eruption in the coming days or weeks. If there was to be another eruption it is expected to be in a location very close to the original volcano, but there is a chance that it could take place in an area that is much more concerning to infrastructure and personal property. Read our latest coverage here.

