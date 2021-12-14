From Iceland — Play Wins TheDesignAir Award For The Best New Look

Photo by PLAY/Facebook

Play’s aircraft design won TheDesignAir award for the best new look of the year in the aviation industry, reports Vísir.

Each year, TheDesignAir awards airlines for outstanding design. The categories are diverse, including the best new uniforms, the most improved brand and the best new look on the aircraft, for example.

The jury’s statement says that Play’s appearance is bold. The simple yet effective design sets the airline apart from other ones. The red color has been noted as well, as most airlines tend to paint their planes white.

Birgir Jónsson, the CEO of Play, says that they are happy witht the news. “We are really proud of this recognition. The appearance of the aircraft has been well received and it’s noticed wherever we fly.”