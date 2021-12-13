From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 128 Domestic Cases Yesterday

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

There were 128 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional seven at the border. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 64 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

165 are in border screening quarantine, with 2,262 in domestic quarantine and 1,350 in isolation. 14 are currently in hospital with the virus, with three in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 454, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 28.1.

282,199 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of December 10th, comprising 90% of those aged 12 and older. 135,891 have also received booster shots, while 40,164 have received an additional Jansen dose.

